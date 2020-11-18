165257
164265

Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?

Poll: hazard pay for teachers

Castanet Staff - | Story: 316797

The Central Okanagan Public School Board has confirmed multiple members of the Mount Boucherie Secondary community have tested positive for COVID-19, along with other confirmed single cases at both OKM Secondary and Casorso Elementary.

While multiple cases have been linked to Mount Boucherie, it is not known how many members of the school community have tested positive. 

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing," reads a statement from the school board. 

"The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school board is working closely with Interior Health to determine if further actions are required. Students are reminded to stay home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the MBSS community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

November 17, 2020 - 7022 votes
In light of the pandemic, have you spent more time outdoors this year?

Yes: 3352
No: 3373
Unsure: 297

November 16, 2020 - 12079 votes
Would you travel within BC right now?

Yes: 4356
No: 7008
Unsure: 715

November 15, 2020 - 18110 votes
Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?

Yes: 7667
No: 5634
Only in regions where cases are high: 4809

November 14, 2020 - 14220 votes
Should more COVID-19 restrictions be implemented?

Yes: 9401
No: 4158
Unsure: 661

November 12, 2020 - 7682 votes
Should the use of herbicide be allowed to treat forests after logging?

Yes: 2257
No: 4256
Unsure: 1169



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162394
162894