Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?

The Central Okanagan Public School Board has confirmed multiple members of the Mount Boucherie Secondary community have tested positive for COVID-19, along with other confirmed single cases at both OKM Secondary and Casorso Elementary.

While multiple cases have been linked to Mount Boucherie, it is not known how many members of the school community have tested positive.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing," reads a statement from the school board.

"The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school board is working closely with Interior Health to determine if further actions are required. Students are reminded to stay home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

