Would you travel within BC right now?

Photo: Tereza Verenca The Coquihalla Summit

If you're thinking about getting away for the weekend, think again.

At today's COVID-19 press briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged all British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel.

"I call upon people across the province: we need to go back to how we were thinking earlier on in this pandemic, when the virus was in our communities. We know a lot more now and we know that the virus comes with us. When we travel, we bring that risk with us and we take home the risk from where we’ve been."

Earlier this month, the province issued an order for the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, recommending travel in and out of the Lower Mainland be limited to essential travel only. The order is in effect from Nov. 7 to Nov. 23.

Interior Health, meanwhile, issued a plea for COVID compliance on Nov. 10. The health authority warned residents that Lower Mainland-style restrictions could spread if case counts continue to rise.

