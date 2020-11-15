Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?
Poll: close B.C. schools?
Photo: Contributed
Jarvis Elementary in Delta
Three schools in the Fraser Health region have closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
CTV News Vancouver reports Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, and advised the school to shut down for two weeks.
Fraser Health is also monitoring two clusters of COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction – one cluster at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and another at an independent school in New Westminster called Al-Hidayah School.
The health authority did not order these schools to close, although each institution decided to "functionally close" because of staffing issues due to the cluster of cases.
Read more.
November 14, 2020 - 14220 votes
Should more COVID-19 restrictions be implemented?
| Yes:
| 9401
| No:
| 4158
| Unsure:
| 661
November 12, 2020 - 7682 votes
Should the use of herbicide be allowed to treat forests after logging?
| Yes:
| 2257
| No:
| 4256
| Unsure:
| 1169
November 10, 2020 - 11920 votes
Should Trudeau have been the first to congratulate Joe Biden on his election?
| Yes:
| 7605
| No:
| 3481
| Unsure:
| 834
November 9, 2020 - 9171 votes
Who should go on Canada's next $5 bill?
| Pitseolak Ashoona:
| 97
| Robertine Barry (Françoise):
| 76
| Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow):
| 228
| Won Alexander Cumyow:
| 51
| Terry Fox:
| 8225
| Lotta Hitschmanova:
| 102
| Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot):
| 317
| Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft):
| 75
November 8, 2020 - 13981 votes
Are you happy with the results of the American election?