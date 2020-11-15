Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?

Photo: Contributed Jarvis Elementary in Delta

Three schools in the Fraser Health region have closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

CTV News Vancouver reports Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, and advised the school to shut down for two weeks.

Fraser Health is also monitoring two clusters of COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction – one cluster at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and another at an independent school in New Westminster called Al-Hidayah School.

The health authority did not order these schools to close, although each institution decided to "functionally close" because of staffing issues due to the cluster of cases.

