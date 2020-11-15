164898
Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?

Poll: close B.C. schools?

Three schools in the Fraser Health region have closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

CTV News Vancouver reports Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, and advised the school to shut down for two weeks.

Fraser Health is also monitoring two clusters of COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction – one cluster at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and another at an independent school in New Westminster called Al-Hidayah School.

The health authority did not order these schools to close, although each institution decided to "functionally close" because of staffing issues due to the cluster of cases.

Previous Polls

November 14, 2020 - 14220 votes
Should more COVID-19 restrictions be implemented?

Yes: 9401
No: 4158
Unsure: 661

November 12, 2020 - 7682 votes
Should the use of herbicide be allowed to treat forests after logging?

Yes: 2257
No: 4256
Unsure: 1169

November 10, 2020 - 11920 votes
Should Trudeau have been the first to congratulate Joe Biden on his election?

Yes: 7605
No: 3481
Unsure: 834

November 9, 2020 - 9171 votes
Who should go on Canada's next $5 bill?

Pitseolak Ashoona: 97
Robertine Barry (Françoise): 76
Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow): 228
Won Alexander Cumyow: 51
Terry Fox: 8225
Lotta Hitschmanova: 102
Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot): 317
Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft): 75

November 8, 2020 - 13981 votes
Are you happy with the results of the American election?

Yes: 10620
No: 3361



