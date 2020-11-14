165362
Should more COVID-19 restrictions be implemented?

Poll: more virus restrictions?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 316408

As COVID-19 cases numbers grow and the province's health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is recommending people to be step back from social interactions.

So, Castanet hit the street to ask if people would support more closures or lockdowns during a second wave. 

While most were in support of what’s best for the community, concerns arose over how business and the economy will cope.

