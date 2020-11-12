165362
Should the use of herbicide be allowed to treat forests after logging?

Poll: Stop the spray?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 316269

A rally against the use of a controversial herbicide on local forests drew about 50 people to the doorstep of the Ministry of Forests office in Prince George on Thursday.

Many carried signs expressing their opposition to spraying glyphosate and calling for alternatives to the chemical used in stands of young spruce, pine and fir to prevent growth of competing broadleaf species, notably aspen and birch.

The rally's main organizer, James Steidle of Stop the Spray, said forest diversity is being put a risk and is being done in support of an industry that is employing fewer and fewer people as sawmills become more automated.

"If you listen to the vast majority of forest scientists, they're saying we need to diversify our forests immediately," he said. "We need as many species on the landscape as we can possibly get."

Broadleaf trees can act as natural fire breaks in the event of a wildfire, he added.

The event was held as a public comment period for Canfor's proposed renewal of a five-year pest management plan ended earlier this week. Steidle said it will give Canfor the authority to spray an area stretching from Summit Lake to Ancient Forest-Chun T'oh Whudujut Provincial Park to Hixon.

He said the government reimburses Canfor for the cost of aerial spraying, leaving the taxpayer on the hook to the tune of about $10 million over five years.

Speakers included Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris. A past president of the B.C. Trappers Association and an owner of a registered trapline since the early 1980s, he is working to win support from his B.C. Liberal colleagues for a private members bill against the practice.

