Should Trudeau have been the first to congratulate Joe Biden on his election?
Poll: Trudeau congrats Biden
Castanet Staff - Nov 10, 2020 / 7:15 pm | Story: 316091
Photo: The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 9, 2016
The current president of the United States has warranted nary a mention from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Democrat Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday.
While that might be setting Trudeau and Canada up for some retaliatory pain from Donald Trump, analysts are divided on how much misery even a very vindictive lame-duck president could inflict on his closest neighbour.
On Monday, Trudeau became the first international leader to speak to Biden, following his swift congratulations to the former American vice-president and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday.
The Prime Minister's Office released a statement congratulating Biden within 45 minutes of multiple news outlets having called the Democrat's pivotal victory in Pennsylvania.
Bessma Momani, an international affairs expert at the University of Waterloo, says Trump is likely keeping track of who is congratulating Biden.
November 9, 2020 - 9171 votes
November 8, 2020 - 13981 votes
November 7, 2020 - 6596 votes
November 5, 2020 - 10538 votes
November 4, 2020 - 7118 votes
