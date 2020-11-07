165427
Is it time for regionalized virus restrictions in B.C.?

Poll: regional restrictions?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 315765

The record for most new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia in a single day was once again broken Friday, with 589 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 24 of which came from the Interior. This comes a day after the province's previous record was broken with 425 new cases Thursday.

The big jump in new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 17,149. There are now 3,741 active cases across B.C., up by 352 since Thursday. The Interior Health region currently has 115 active cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven, to 104 and 28 of those patients are being treated in ICU. One person is hospitalized with the virus in the Interior.

Two more British Columbians have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 275.

Additionally, four new outbreaks have been declared at British Columbian long-term care homes – at Suncreek Village, Fort Langley Seniors Community, Northcrest Care Centre and Fellburn Care Center - PATH unit – while outbreaks have also been declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital.

