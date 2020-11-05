165276
Are you willing to travel outside of Canada?

Poll: ready to travel?

Today, the Government of Canada announced that all travellers are required to provide specific information upon and after entry to the country. 

To reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a federal news release states that travellers will need to provide a quarantine plan and contact and travel information.

Back in April, the Government of Canada introduced ArriveCAN to create a secure and user-friendly way to help travellers comply with these border measures. ArriveCAN is available as a mobile app or by signing in online.

Pre-arrival to Canada

As of Nov. 21, air travellers whose final destination is Canada must submit their information electronically through ArriveCAN before they board their flight. This includes travel and contact information, quarantine plan (unless exempted under conditions set out in the Mandatory Isolation Order), and COVID-19 symptom self-assessment.

Travellers must be ready to show their ArriveCAN receipt when seeking entry into Canada; a border services officer will verify that they have submitted their information digitally.

Travellers who do not submit the required information digitally before boarding their flight could be subject to enforcement action, which can range from verbal warnings to a $1,000 fine. However, exceptions will be made for those unable to submit documents electronically "due to personal circumstances, such as a disability or inadequate infrastructure."

