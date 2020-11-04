Should visitation rules be loosened in care homes?

Photo: Times Colonist Facing a year or more before life gets back to normal is ?sobering? for long-term care residents, many of whom are in the last year or 18 months of their lives, says Seniors Advocate Isobel MacKenzie

People living in care homes are more afraid of dying of loneliness than of COVID-19, says a new report from the province’s watchdog for seniors.

“The comments we heard from hundreds of family members is a greater fear of death from loneliness” because of pandemic rules that limit visits, said B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

“The large majority of respondents reported that the current visitor restrictions are not working for their family and some referred to them as inhumane,” according to Mackenzie’s summary of the survey findings.

Results of the survey of residents and families between Aug. 26 and Sept. 30 — Staying Apart to Stay Safe: The Impact of Visitor Restrictions on Long Term Care and Assisted Living — are being released today.

About 13,000 responses came from families, friends and residents in homes ranging from fewer than 50 beds to more than 250. Almost 20 per cent of respondents were in the Island Health region.

The survey summary says a majority of respondents reported that visitor restrictions are not working. It says visitation protocols need to be updated to better meet the needs of family members who serve as “care partners,” that visits should be shifted to residents’ rooms where possible, that more social visits should be permitted, and that a family council association should be created to speak for residents and families.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]