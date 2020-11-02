How much time do you spend looking at a screen per day?

Photo: Contributed

A new study out of UBC has found that teenagers, especially girls, have better mental health when they spend more time taking part in extracurricular activities, like sports and art, and less time in front of screens.

The study, published in the journal Preventive Medicine, found that spending less than two hours per day of recreational screen time was associated with higher levels of life satisfaction and optimism, and lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms, especially among girls, the researchers found.

Similarly, extracurricular participation was associated with better mental health outcomes.

“Although we conducted this study before the COVID-19 pandemic, the findings are especially relevant now when teens may be spending more time in front of screens in their free time if access to extracurricular activities, like sports and arts programs is restricted due to COVID-19,” said the study’s lead author Eva Oberle, assistant professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in the UBC school of population and public health.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]