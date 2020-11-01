Would you like to see year-round daylight savings time?
Year-round daylight savings?
Photo: CTV News
There will be a time when B.C. goes to permanent daylight savings time.
But, that time is not now.
Most British Columbians, except for those in Creston and portions of the Peace River Regional District, will turn their clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.
There was hope the practice of moving clocks ahead in the spring and back again in the fall would end in 2019 after the province passed legislation laying out its plans to do so along with jurisdictions in the Western United States.
Both Washington and Oregon states have also approved year-round Pacific Time, while it's being considered in California.
The holdup is in Washington DC, where the federal government has yet to give its blessing.
