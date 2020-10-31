If you were American, who would you vote for President on Nov. 3?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Joe Biden enters the final weekend of the presidential campaign with an intense focus on appealing to Black voters, whose support will be critical in his bid to defeat Donald Trump.

The Democratic nominee was to team up Saturday with his former boss, Barack Obama, for a swing through Michigan. They will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to return this longtime Democratic state to Biden's column after Trump won here in 2016.

The memories of Trump's upset win in Michigan and the rest of the upper Midwest are still searing in the minds of many Democrats during this closing stretch. That leaves Biden in the position of holding a consistent lead in the national polls and an advantage in most battlegrounds, including Michigan, yet still facing anxiety that it could all slip away.

Trump, meanwhile, made an aggressive play for nearby Pennsylvania, focusing largely on his white, working-class base.

“Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream," Trump told an almost exclusively white crowd gathered in a small town north in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It was the first of four Pennsylvania stops scheduled for the president on Saturday.

