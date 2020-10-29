163146
Should the trucker responsible for the Humboldt crash be deported after he is released from prison?

Poll: let him stay in Canada?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 314962

A lawyer representing the truck driver responsible for the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says his client wants to stay in Canada once released from prison.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving in the crash that killed 16 and injured 13 others.

Court heard Sidhu blew through a stop sign at a rural intersection on April 6, 2018, and into the path of the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's bus, which was taking players and staff to a playoff game.

During sentencing arguments, defence counsel said Sidhu had immigrated to Canada from India with his now wife, and would likely face deportation because he's a permanent resident convicted of a serious offence.

Calgary-based immigration lawyer Michael Greene says Canada Border Services Agency needs to look at all the circumstances of Sidhu's case in deciding whether to issue a deportation order.

He says Sidhu is someone who is well-educated, fluent in English and extremely remorseful for the collision.

“I’m hoping that people in the public, just like the (border agency) officers, will be open to seeing the good in him," Greene said Thursday.

"(Sidhu and his wife) would like to be able to continue on the path they were on before this terrible tragedy — and that path includes being able to raise a family in Canada.”

