163427
160290

Who are you betting will win next week's presidential election?

Poll: White House gambling

- | Story: 314703

Do you think Donald Trump will hold onto his U.S. presidency next week?

If you do, BCLC will give you odds of around 6/4 (one and a half times your stake) against Republican Trump staying in the White House.

That may seem a skinny price, but when you consider it’s only a two-horse race and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is the warm favourite at near 10/19 (you would win roughly half your stake), it seems all signs point to a Biden victory.

BCLC, which is offering the bet on PlayNow.com, estimates next week’s U.S election could be the single-most popular betting event in the history of the site, with approximately 10,000 bets anticipated by the time Americans head to the polls.

BCLC said a lot has changed since Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail two months ago, with the latter’s odds shrinking from 4/5, while Trump’s have eased out from 51/50.

However, according to BCLC, 44 per cent of bets have money on Trump to win a second term, compared to Biden’s 27 per cent (other non-candidates account for the remaining 29 per cent).

BCLC was the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer novelty betting on the U.S. election through PlayNow.com in 2014.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 26, 2020 - 12759 votes
Do you support Dr. Henry's latest order banning large gatherings in private homes?

Yes: 8524
No: 3760
Unsure: 475

October 25, 2020 - 11441 votes
Are you happy with the preliminary results of the B.C. election??

Yes: 4666
No: 6775

October 22, 2020 - 7868 votes
Are you currently looking for a new job?

Yes: 1983
No: 4084
I don't work: 1801

October 21, 2020 - 7905 votes
Should RCMP officers wear body cameras?

Yes: 7074
No: 550
Unsure: 281

October 20, 2020 - 6828 votes
Should lunch be provided to all kids in school?

Yes: 3594
No: 2674
Unsure: 560



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


161351
161329
162394
162259