Who are you betting will win next week's presidential election?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Do you think Donald Trump will hold onto his U.S. presidency next week?

If you do, BCLC will give you odds of around 6/4 (one and a half times your stake) against Republican Trump staying in the White House.

That may seem a skinny price, but when you consider it’s only a two-horse race and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is the warm favourite at near 10/19 (you would win roughly half your stake), it seems all signs point to a Biden victory.

BCLC, which is offering the bet on PlayNow.com, estimates next week’s U.S election could be the single-most popular betting event in the history of the site, with approximately 10,000 bets anticipated by the time Americans head to the polls.

BCLC said a lot has changed since Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail two months ago, with the latter’s odds shrinking from 4/5, while Trump’s have eased out from 51/50.

However, according to BCLC, 44 per cent of bets have money on Trump to win a second term, compared to Biden’s 27 per cent (other non-candidates account for the remaining 29 per cent).

BCLC was the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer novelty betting on the U.S. election through PlayNow.com in 2014.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]