Do you support Dr. Henry's latest order banning large gatherings in private homes?

Poll: ban on private parties

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced a new order limiting the number of people who can gather in private homes.

Residents are now only able to gather with their immediate household, plus six additional others. Those who come from a large family may find six others is too many, says Henry. 

The 817 new cases announced Monday broke records, with the highest number of single-day and three-day case totals identified since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 28,125 tests were completed over the weekend in B.C. equating to a 2.9 per cent positivity rate.

"We have seen a notable increase in new cases and transmission of COVID-19 as a direct result of social gatherings in private homes," says Henry. 

The increase reveals the effects of family gatherings that happened Thanksgiving weekend, she says.

Previous Polls

October 25, 2020 - 11441 votes
Are you happy with the preliminary results of the B.C. election??

Yes: 4666
No: 6775

October 22, 2020 - 7868 votes
Are you currently looking for a new job?

Yes: 1983
No: 4084
I don't work: 1801

October 21, 2020 - 7905 votes
Should RCMP officers wear body cameras?

Yes: 7074
No: 550
Unsure: 281

October 20, 2020 - 6828 votes
Should lunch be provided to all kids in school?

Yes: 3594
No: 2674
Unsure: 560

October 19, 2020 - 9631 votes
Who are you voting for in the provincial election?

BC Liberals: 4389
NDP: 2520
Green Party: 804
Other: 446
Still unsure: 735
Not voting: 737



