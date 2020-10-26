Do you support Dr. Henry's latest order banning large gatherings in private homes?

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced a new order limiting the number of people who can gather in private homes.

Residents are now only able to gather with their immediate household, plus six additional others. Those who come from a large family may find six others is too many, says Henry.

The 817 new cases announced Monday broke records, with the highest number of single-day and three-day case totals identified since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 28,125 tests were completed over the weekend in B.C. equating to a 2.9 per cent positivity rate.

"We have seen a notable increase in new cases and transmission of COVID-19 as a direct result of social gatherings in private homes," says Henry.

The increase reveals the effects of family gatherings that happened Thanksgiving weekend, she says.

