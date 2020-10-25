163738
Are you happy with the preliminary results of the B.C. election?

John Horgan says there are still hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots yet to be counted following Saturday's election, but one thing is certain: he's headed back to the premier's office on Monday.

The NDP leader took the risk of calling the snap election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to gain a majority government after working with the Greens in a minority for the last 3 1/2 years.

The final results of the election won't be known until at least Nov. 16, after Elections BC staff have screened and counted an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

But Saturday's ballots were enough for the NDP to clinch a strong majority government as their candidates were elected or led in 55 of 87 ridings, compared with the Liberals' 29 and the Green party's three.

