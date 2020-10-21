164607
Should RCMP officers wear body cameras?

Poll: RCMP body cameras?

The RCMP has committed to donning body-worn cameras in a pilot project in Northern Canada.

"After consulting with community members, stakeholders, and federal and territorial government officials, Nunavut RCMP officers in Iqaluit will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras," says a release by the RCMP.

The pilot project will be used to evaluate the process and establish best practices with existing technology in remote regions, and to engage the community on perceptions and satisfaction with the technology in Nunavut.

"Protecting the safety and security of Canadians and ensuring public trust in the RCMP are my top priorities. With the support of the Federal government and our contracted policing partners, I am committed to rolling out a body-worn camera program for all front-line police officers in the RCMP," states Brenda Lucki, RCMP Commissioner.

