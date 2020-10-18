Are you excited that the snow is starting to fall in the Okanagan?
Poll: Excited for snow?
Photo: Chris Kearney
The snow has hit some lower elevation parts of the Okanagan Sunday morning.
Castanet readers have been sharing their photos of snow, from Black Mountain to West Kelowna, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be stopping any time soon.
“There’s a system passing through today, so basically the snow levels are fairly low, probably about six hundred to eight hundred metres, but with temperatures hovering in the low single digits we’re looking at snow getting mixed in around the higher terrains,” explains Mike Gismondi, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.
He notes even though snow is accumulating up in alpine, it’s not expected to stick around in the more populated areas of the Valley.
Another system will be coming through next week.
