How are you casting your ballot this year?

Photo: Contributed People waited up to an hour to vote in Vernon Friday.

Interest in the Oct. 24 provincial election seems to be strong if early numbers are any indication.

Figures released Friday by Elections BC show more than 104,000 people cast ballots Thursday on the first day advance polls opened.

That's just shy of the nearly 120,000 who showed up on the first day three years ago.

Of note, advance polls opened on a Saturday in 2017, and vote-by-mail was just a fraction of the more than 717,000 who have requested to avoid voting at the polls this year.

In the three Kelowna ridings, 5,789 votes were cast at advance polls Thursday, down from the nearly 6,000 cast on the opening day in 2-17.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]