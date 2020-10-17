How are you casting your ballot this year?
Poll: how to vote?
Photo: Contributed
People waited up to an hour to vote in Vernon Friday.
Interest in the Oct. 24 provincial election seems to be strong if early numbers are any indication.
Figures released Friday by Elections BC show more than 104,000 people cast ballots Thursday on the first day advance polls opened.
That's just shy of the nearly 120,000 who showed up on the first day three years ago.
Of note, advance polls opened on a Saturday in 2017, and vote-by-mail was just a fraction of the more than 717,000 who have requested to avoid voting at the polls this year.
In the three Kelowna ridings, 5,789 votes were cast at advance polls Thursday, down from the nearly 6,000 cast on the opening day in 2-17.
October 14, 2020 - 8036 votes
Have you been shopping online more during the pandemic?
| Yes:
| 4175
| No:
| 3773
| Unsure:
| 88
October 13, 2020 - 9752 votes
Have you been using less cash during the pandemic?
| Yes:
| 5828
| No:
| 3796
| Unsure:
| 128
October 11, 2020 - 9438 votes
How has the pandemic impacted your Thanksgiving this year?
| No celebration:
| 1391
| Celebrating with household only:
| 2664
| Keeping celebration small:
| 3060
| Virtual celebration:
| 68
| No impact:
| 2255
October 10, 2020 - 6387 votes
Do you view your community's police with a sense of pride?
| Yes:
| 3621
| No:
| 2053
| Unsure:
| 713
October 8, 2020 - 9455 votes
Should you be able to legally drive with earbuds in?
| Yes:
| 1841
| No:
| 7330
| Unsure:
| 284