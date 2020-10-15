164209
Do you know who you will be voting for on Oct. 24?

Poll: undecided voters?

With less than two weeks away from the B.C. provincial election, the NDP's John Horgan continues to hold a commanding lead in the latest poll by Insights West.

The debate on October 13, failed to produce a knockout punch. However, the poll released after the debate, indicates it was Sonia Fursteneau who came out on top, with 48 per cent of those polled saying she did a very good job as opposed to 28 per cent for Horgan and 36 per cent for Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Despite those encouraging numbers for Fursteneau the poll also points to a sizeable lead for the BC NDP when it comes to voter intention.

As we enter the final the final week of campaigning the BC NDP still has 47 per cent of the decided vote, ahead of BC Liberals with 33 per cent and the BC Greens with 14 per cent.

