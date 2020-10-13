Have you been using less cash during the pandemic?
Poll: still using cash?
Castanet Staff - Oct 13, 2020 / 7:00 pm | Story: 313281
A new study focused on how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces has found that in the right conditions, the virus can remain infectious on some surfaces, including bank notes, for at least 28 days.
CTV News reported the study, which was published in the Virology Journal, discusses researchers testing the virus on several surfaces to measure the virus' lifespan under different circumstances.
It was found COVID-19 dies significantly faster on surfaces in hotter temperatures, and at 20 degrees Celsius, the virus can survive at least 28 days on every material tested except for cotton.
Castanet hit the streets to find out whether you’re still using cash to make purchases, or cards only.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
