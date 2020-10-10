164156
162950

Do you view your community's police with a sense of pride?

Poll: proud of the police?

- | Story: 313051

Canadians have a largely favourable view of police in their communities but Indigenous people, members of visible minority groups and younger Canadians are more likely to have had bad experiences and to feel threatened in the presence of police, a new poll suggests.

Seventy-seven per cent of Caucasian respondents to the Angus Reid Institute survey said they had a favourable or very favourable view of their local police.

But that dropped to 72 per cent for Indigenous respondents and 67 per cent for those who identified themselves as members of a visible minority.

The contrasts among different age groups was even more stark, with just 51 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds expressing a favourable view — a percentage that rose through each successive age group to a high of 86 per cent among those 65 or older.

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police over the past five years, which could include anything from a traffic stop or reporting a disturbance to being arrested.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 8, 2020 - 9455 votes
Should you be able to legally drive with earbuds in?

Yes: 1841
No: 7330
Unsure: 284

October 7, 2020 - 8328 votes
Do you support the federal government's single-use plastics ban?

Yes: 5229
No: 2703
Unsure: 396

October 6, 2020 - 8947 votes
How do you feel about the BC NDP's promised one-time COVID-19 recovery payout?

It will help many people: 1631
The deficit is big enough already: 4742
It should have gone out months ago: 1947
Unsure: 627

October 5, 2020 - 10959 votes
Should car insurance be privatized in B.C.?

Yes: 8694
No: 1630
Unsure: 635

October 4, 2020 - 10660 votes
When will you get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it becomes available?

Immediately: 2888
Wait one month: 1655
Wait six months: 1607
Wait one year: 1333
Never: 3177



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


163260
163874
162394
163259