Should you be able to legally drive with earbuds in?

Poll: driving with earbuds

A driver can be punished for using an electronic device - even if holding it means their ears are “holding” earbuds attached to a phone with a dead battery, B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes accepted that conclusion as she rejected an appeal of a 2019 Richmond Provincial Court ruling. There, Patrick Henry Grzelak was convicted for using an electronic device while driving, a violation of B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

Grzelak was alone in his car, driving home after a long day of work. His iPhone was in the centre cubbyhole in the dashboard, its battery was dead.

He said his earbuds were in after a long day of telephone conference calls, and he had developed a habit of leaving them in his ears for the drive home to help block out the highway’s drone. The earbuds’ wire was plugged into the iPhone.

The provincial court ruling concluded Grzelak was “using” the iPhone because he was “hold[ing] it in a position in which it may be used”, within the meaning of the definition of “use” in the legislation.

