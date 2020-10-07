163888
162766

Do you support the federal government's single-use plastics ban?

Poll: federal plastics ban

- | Story: 312789

The federal government's plan to ban some single-use plastic products by labelling them "toxic" to the environment is defamatory and harmful to the companies that produce them, an industry group said Wednesday.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced a list of six single-use plastic items that will be banned because they are both harmful to the environment and difficult to recycle.

Plastic straws, stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, carry-out bags and Styrofam plates and takeout containers won't be allowed to be sold in Canada once the ban takes effect, likely by the end of 2021. Other single-use items will be managed by setting standards to encourage them to be reused or recycled.

To do all of that, Wilkinson said on Oct. 10 he will add "plastic manufactured items" to the "toxic substances list" under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Things on that list must then be managed to limit their release into the environment. In this case, that means banning some things, and setting standards to encourage recycling or reuse of others.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 5, 2020 - 10959 votes
Should car insurance be privatized in B.C.?

Yes: 8694
No: 1630
Unsure: 635

October 4, 2020 - 10660 votes
When will you get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it becomes available?

Immediately: 2888
Wait one month: 1655
Wait six months: 1607
Wait one year: 1333
Never: 3177

October 3, 2020 - 4381 votes
Should private seniors care be phased out in B.C.?

Yes: 2019
No: 1970
Unsure: 392

October 1, 2020 - 6709 votes
Should the government offer loans to the airlines industry?

Yes: 1828
No: 4354
Unsure: 527

September 30, 2020 - 7457 votes
What is the most important issue to you this election?

Economy: 3681
Healthcare/COVID: 1950
Education: 157
Environment: 424
Addictions/mental health: 465
Infrastructure: 216
I don't vote: 219
Other: 345



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


163835
162394
163259