How do you feel about the BC NDP's promised one-time COVID-19 recovery payout?

Poll: NDP promises cheques

Castanet Staff - | Story: 312686

B.C.’s Liberals have blasted the NDP election campaign platform unveiled Tuesday as an attempt to bribe the province’s voters – with their own money.

Premier John Horgan revealed the NDP platform Tuesday, saying better health care, affordability and security and good jobs in a clean-energy future are the party’s three basic election campaign priorities.

All told, the NDP’s plan comprises 154 commitments. Those include 60 new promises among which are: a one-time recovery benefit of $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals, free public transportation for children under 12 and a rent freeze that lasts until the end of 2021. The recovery benefit alone is expected to cost $1.4 billion.

Neither the Liberals nor the Greens, however, is impressed.

Liberal Richmond-Queensborough candidate Jas Johal is asking why funds that had been approved for COVID relief months ago now appear in the NDP platform.

“That money was sitting there in March. In March, when people needed help,” Johal said, calling the holdback unconscionable.

BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said British Columbians may now have to wait until November before the new Legislature’s make-up is determined and a cabinet is formed before the money flows.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

