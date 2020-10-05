163233
163836

Should car insurance be privatized in B.C.?

Poll: private car insurance

Castanet Staff - | Story: 312575

The BC NDP announced Sunday that ICBC profits reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic will be “paid back directly to drivers as a rebate” said Minister of Justice and Attorney General MLA David Eby in a news release. 

The ICBC COVID rebate would be paid at the same time as an average 20% rate reduction ($400) that drivers will see as a result of a shift to the new care-based system on May 1, said a news release.

“This system is modelled on Saskatchewan and Manitoba’s systems that deliver some of the best benefits and lowest rates to drivers anywhere in North America.”

Eby said in April that ICBC was facing a billion-dollar loss on its investments, but later said a decline in claims due to the pandemic could yield a surplus.

On August 13, Finance Minister Carole James said the loss was $298 million.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 3, 2020 - 4381 votes
Should private seniors care be phased out in B.C.?

Yes: 2019
No: 1970
Unsure: 392

October 1, 2020 - 6709 votes
Should the government offer loans to the airlines industry?

Yes: 1828
No: 4354
Unsure: 527

September 30, 2020 - 7457 votes
What is the most important issue to you this election?

Economy: 3681
Healthcare/COVID: 1950
Education: 157
Environment: 424
Addictions/mental health: 465
Infrastructure: 216
I don't vote: 219
Other: 345

September 29, 2020 - 9169 votes
Should masks be mandatory in public buildings?

Yes: 5642
No: 3180
Unsure: 347

September 28, 2020 - 9141 votes
Do you support the BC Liberal plan to temporarily eliminate, then reduce the PST?

Yes: 5132
No: 3337
Unsure: 672



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


163258
162394
163836