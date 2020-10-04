When will you get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it becomes available?

Photo: The Canadian Press

While the quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues and millions see a vaccine as the only way for people to return to their normal routines, a new study shows fewer than half of Canadians will take that vaccine right away.

The Angus Reid Institute has released a study that shows only 39 per cent of respondents say they’re willing to be vaccinated as soon as one was widely available.

Almost the same number, 38 per cent, say they’d be willing to take a vaccine, but would want to wait first. The remaining respondents are split between taking a solid anti-vaccination stance, 16 per cent and those who are undecided at 7 per cent.

The latest data shows a decline since the last Angus Reid report in July which indicated close to half, 46 per cent said they would get a vaccine as soon as they could.

