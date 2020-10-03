Should private seniors care be phased out in B.C.?

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau wants to end public funding for private long-term-care homes, give greater powers and independence to the province’s seniors advocate, and provide care workers with better pay and benefits.

During a campaign stop in Sidney on Thursday, Furstenau said the care-home sector needs to shift away from the for-profit model to a high-quality mix of public, non-profit and community-based care, including co-operatives.

“Our seniors are not a commodity that should be earning some investor profit,” said Furstenau. “They are our parents, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles. They are the leaders in our community.”

Furstenau could not say how much the B.C. Greens’ plan would cost, saying it would not be insignificant. “Seniors care is a very expensive part of our health-care budget.”

On Wednesday, NDP Leader John Horgan announced a $1.4-billion plan to build more long-term care homes, end multi-resident rooms and continue to top up the wages of care workers in seniors homes. The standard wage was raised to about $25 for all workers in public and private facilities to ensure workers stick to a single site, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The initiative is costing the government about $10-15 million a month.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]