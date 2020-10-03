163738
162189

Should private seniors care be phased out in B.C.?

Poll: private seniors care

Contributed - | Story: 312341

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau wants to end public funding for private long-term-care homes, give greater powers and independence to the province’s seniors advocate, and provide care workers with better pay and benefits.

During a campaign stop in Sidney on Thursday, Furstenau said the care-home sector needs to shift away from the for-profit model to a high-quality mix of public, non-profit and community-based care, including co-operatives.

“Our seniors are not a commodity that should be earning some investor profit,” said Furstenau. “They are our parents, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles. They are the leaders in our community.”

Furstenau could not say how much the B.C. Greens’ plan would cost, saying it would not be insignificant. “Seniors care is a very expensive part of our health-care budget.”

On Wednesday, NDP Leader John Horgan announced a $1.4-billion plan to build more long-term care homes, end multi-resident rooms and continue to top up the wages of care workers in seniors homes. The standard wage was raised to about $25 for all workers in public and private facilities to ensure workers stick to a single site, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The initiative is costing the government about $10-15 million a month.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 1, 2020 - 6709 votes
Should the government offer loans to the airlines industry?

Yes: 1828
No: 4354
Unsure: 527

September 30, 2020 - 7457 votes
What is the most important issue to you this election?

Economy: 3681
Healthcare/COVID: 1950
Education: 157
Environment: 424
Addictions/mental health: 465
Infrastructure: 216
I don't vote: 219
Other: 345

September 29, 2020 - 9169 votes
Should masks be mandatory in public buildings?

Yes: 5642
No: 3180
Unsure: 347

September 28, 2020 - 9141 votes
Do you support the BC Liberal plan to temporarily eliminate, then reduce the PST?

Yes: 5132
No: 3337
Unsure: 672

September 26, 2020 - 10628 votes
Do you support the BC speculation and vacancy tax?

Yes: 3954
No: 6159
Unsure: 515



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162200
162165
162394
162228