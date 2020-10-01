163477
151715

Should the government offer loans to the airlines industry?

Poll: loans for airlines?

- | Story: 312246

Labour leaders are calling on Ottawa to provide immediate financial aid and rapid viral testing to an airline industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heads of two pilots' unions and Unifor asked the federal government on Thursday to offer carriers loans totalling $7 billion at a one per cent interest rate.

The 10-year credit plan being requested includes loan guarantees and direct financial aid, but no grants and aligns with the support extended by other countries, they said.

The unions also asked Ottawa to back approval and deployment of rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers as a step toward easing travel restrictions and quarantine rules.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis in Canada's aviation industry unlike anything seen before, and recovery may be years away," Tim Perry, head of the Air Line Pilots Association's Canadian branch, said at a news conference in Toronto.

"Make no mistake, decimating this industry today will impede the recovery for Canadians tomorrow and beyond," said Robert Giguere, head of the Air Canada Pilots Association.

Labour groups differed on the best approach to a bailout.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

September 30, 2020 - 7457 votes
What is the most important issue to you this election?

Economy: 3681
Healthcare/COVID: 1950
Education: 157
Environment: 424
Addictions/mental health: 465
Infrastructure: 216
I don't vote: 219
Other: 345

September 29, 2020 - 9169 votes
Should masks be mandatory in public buildings?

Yes: 5642
No: 3180
Unsure: 347

September 28, 2020 - 9141 votes
Do you support the BC Liberal plan to temporarily eliminate, then reduce the PST?

Yes: 5132
No: 3337
Unsure: 672

September 26, 2020 - 10628 votes
Do you support the BC speculation and vacancy tax?

Yes: 3954
No: 6159
Unsure: 515

September 24, 2020 - 7814 votes
Will you be voting by mail?

Yes: 3601
No: 3025
Unsure: 1188



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162737
162394
162890