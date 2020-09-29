Should masks be mandatory in public buildings?

Photo: Contributed

Visitors to the Capital News Centre will soon be required to wear a face mask while in the building, the fitness centre and arena announced Tuesday.

Effective October 1, all employees, visitors and customers must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, with the exception of:

They are on ice/field of play or player benches.

Fitness training

Within the dressing room when a helmet is worn. When an athlete’s helmet is removed, a face covering must be worn.

While dining at Boomers Bar and Grill

For any emergency or medical purpose

The facility says the mask policy will be enforced. Signs will be placed at entrances and people entering will be given a verbal reminder. Those that refuse to comply will be banned from the property.

“Employees will be trained on the policy, including where and how to properly wear a mask or face covering, and how to respond to customers who are not cooperative in wearing a mask or face covering,” a notice on CNC’s website says.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]