163477
160288

Do you support the BC speculation and vacancy tax?

Poll: speculation tax

- | Story: 311695

The BC Liberal Party is recommitting to ending B.C.’s current speculation tax, pledging to instead target the resale of pre-built condominiums. 

“The NDP’s speculation tax is a complete mislabeling of a greedy tax designed to hurt homeowners,” said Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson in a Facebook town hall Thursday in Maple Ridge. 

The tax is currently 0.5 per cent of the assessed value of a home in certain communities for Canadians, or two per cent for foreign owners and satellite families.  A home that is not a principal residence must be rented out for at least six months per year to be exempt from the tax. There are several other exemptions available. 

“We will get rid of their phoney speculation tax and bring in a real tax on speculation, which is the flipping of paper contracts for condominiums,” Wilkinson said, explaining they will tax resale of condos before they are built. 

“That is a capital gains tax, it's not just an asset tax like the NDP’s version,” he added.

The BC NDP fired back Friday, noting that the tax is not paid by people who put their homes on the rental market. The party also cited a poll from earlier this year by  Research Co. that found 76 per cent of British Columbians are in favour of the tax. 

The NDP says the tax will bring in $80M in 2020/21 that will be funnelled back into new housing. Long-term condo rental housing stock increased by 11,118 units in B.C. in 2019, something the NDP is attributing to the spec tax. 

Within the Okanagan, the tax only applies to empty residences in Kelowna and West Kelowna, both cities that vigorously opposed its implementation.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

September 23, 2020 - 12771 votes
Should the federal government extend CERB?

Yes: 3912
No: 7772
Unsure: 1087

September 22, 2020 - 7239 votes
Do you support animals in captivity at zoos and aquariums?

Yes: 3408
No: 2890
Unsure: 941

September 21, 2020 - 10866 votes
How do you plan on voting in the provincial election?

NDP: 2598
BC Liberal: 4543
Green: 559
Other: 984
Undecided: 1667
I don't vote: 515

September 19, 2020 - 11986 votes
Are you ready to get on an airplane yet?

Yes: 2971
No: 8482
Unsure: 533

September 16, 2020 - 8803 votes
Do you want a provincial election this fall?

Yes: 2344
No: 5878
Unsure: 581



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


161831
161714
162393
161910