Will you be voting by mail?

Poll: mail-in voting

More than 160,000 people have asked Elections B.C. for mail-in ballots, a strong indication that the pandemic is changing voting habits during this snap election.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 after B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan called the election, saying his minority government needs more stability in order to govern through the COVID-19 heath emergency.

Less than 24 hours after Horgan asked Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin to dissolve parliament to trigger the election, 20,000 people had requested mail-in ballots and Elections B.C. announced Thursday afternoon that the number had ballooned to 160,000.

In the 2017 election, 11,268 people requested mail-in ballots and 6,517 mail-in ballots were cast.

Surveys in May and August conducted for Elections B.C. found that 35 to 40 per cent of voters — up to 800,000 people — would prefer to mail in their ballot during a pandemic.

