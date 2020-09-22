162114
160257

Do you support animals in captivity at zoos and aquariums?

Poll: zoos and aquariums?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 311333

Late last year, Research Co. and Glacier Media took an initial look at the relationship between Canadians and animals.

At the time, the country’s residents appeared to express outright dismay at practices like trophy hunting and killing animals for their fur, but sizable majorities had no problems with eating animals or hunting them for meat.

In 2020, we wanted to once again review the feelings of Canadians but adding the perspectives of our southern neighbours. The two-country survey shows that the views of Canadians and Americans are common on some crucial topics, even if the prevalence of certain attitudes related to animals is not as significant in some parts of the United States.

Across the two countries, about three in four residents (76% in Canada and 75% in the United States) are in favour of eating animals. Opposition to this custom is highest among women (24% in each country) and residents aged 18 to 34 (27% in Canada and 25% in the U.S.). Quebec (23%) and the Northeast (26%) are the North American regions with the largest appetite for vegetarianism or veganism.

The numbers are also consistent when it comes to hunting animals for meat, with 65% of Canadians and 67% of Americans having no qualms about this practice. In both countries, men are more likely to endorse hunting animals for meat than women.

One of the biggest differences between Canadians and Americans is observed in their opinions on zoos and aquariums. The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the activities of these venues, some of which are bringing in fewer visitors in an attempt to abide by social distancing guidelines. Others have temporarily closed their doors.

In Canada, half of residents (51%) are opposed to keeping animals in zoos or aquariums, while 39% are in favour of this custom. Support varies across the country, from a low of 35% in Ontario to a high of 46% in Alberta. Almost half of Canadian men (47%) do not have a problem with animals in captivity, compared to just one third of women (33%).

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

September 21, 2020 - 10866 votes
How do you plan on voting in the provincial election?

NDP: 2598
BC Liberal: 4543
Green: 559
Other: 984
Undecided: 1667
I don't vote: 515

September 19, 2020 - 11986 votes
Are you ready to get on an airplane yet?

Yes: 2971
No: 8482
Unsure: 533

September 16, 2020 - 8803 votes
Do you want a provincial election this fall?

Yes: 2344
No: 5878
Unsure: 581

September 15, 2020 - 13497 votes
Do you believe COVID-19 fears have been overblown?

Yes: 6041
No: 6756
Unsure: 700

September 14, 2020 - 8209 votes
If you found an envelope of $2,600 in cash, would you turn it into the police?

Yes: 5977
No: 2232



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


161943
162393
162225