Are you ready to get on an airplane yet?

Poll: willing to fly?

Kelowna International Airport is implementing new safety features as they continue to grapple with COVID-19.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) screeners will begin temperature screening all passengers before they depart from YLW starting September, 23. The new protocol is in addition to the health screening questions and the requirement of face coverings for all travellers.

“Temperature screening is an added layer of precaution to protect employees, passengers and the greater community, and to help prevent air travel from being a source for the spread of COVID-19,” said Airport director, Sam Samaddar.

“Many of the airlines operating at YLW and at airports across the country already conduct temperature checks of their passengers. By integrating this process into pre-board security screening, passengers will be more accustomed to the new screening process and know what to expect when they are ready to travel.”

