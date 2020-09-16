162114
162843

Do you want a provincial election this fall?

Poll: snap election call

Castanet Staff - | Story: 310809

Mayor of Summerland Toni Boot has been announced as the BC NDP candidate for the Penticton riding, further stoking speculation that the Premier will call a snap election.

“The people living in the Penticton area deserve a strong leader who can work closely with government to help them and their families face the challenges in their lives—challenges that have only been increased by the pandemic,” Boot said in a press release.

“Our region needs a recovery that focuses on affordability and builds back a better economy—one that helps us protect our environment.”

While key components of her press release highlighted her fight against racism, advocacy for climate change and agriculture, it doesn't outline how Boot will manage her post as Mayor of Summerland during a campaign.

Boot sought the NDP nomination for the Penticton riding in advance of the 2017 provincial election, but lost out to Penticton city councillor Tarik Sayeed, who went on to lose to incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton by a large margin.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

September 15, 2020 - 13497 votes
Do you believe COVID-19 fears have been overblown?

Yes: 6041
No: 6756
Unsure: 700

September 14, 2020 - 8209 votes
If you found an envelope of $2,600 in cash, would you turn it into the police?

Yes: 5977
No: 2232

September 12, 2020 - 9087 votes
Did Canada react soon enough to COVID-19?

Yes: 5011
No: 3428
Unsure: 648

September 10, 2020 - 7981 votes
Should you be able to pay for faster access to surgery?

Yes: 4871
No: 2717
Unsure: 393

September 9, 2020 - 9206 votes
Should statues of politicians who pushed racist policies be taken down?

Yes: 2120
No: 6454
Unsure: 632



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162735
162394
161944