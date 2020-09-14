162114

If you found an envelope of $2,600 in cash, would you turn it into the police?

Poll: turning in missing cash

The rightful owner of a "big wad of cash" has been found, but not before more than 50 fraudsters tried to get their hands on the money.

North Vancouver RCMP began searching for the rightful owner of a large sum of cash which was turned in to the Detachment by a good Samaritan last Wednesday.

Over the weekend, officers were able to identify the rightful owner of the $2,600, but it took some doing. Call centre operators had to wade through more than 50 cash-hungry swindlers who tried their luck at getting the money. "We were really happy to hand the money back," said Sgt. DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. "Unfortunately for our call takers, this weekend was like a marathon episode of 'The Price Is Right.'"

"Did 50 people lose large sums of cash in North Vancouver recently? I don't think so," added DeVries. "I thought we had made it clear we didn't want people to play the guessing game. Maybe they didn't read to the end of the press release."

