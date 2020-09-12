162114
148426

Did Canada react soon enough to COVID-19?

Poll: pandemic response

Castanet Staff - | Story: 310398

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government began preparing for a possible pandemic as soon as it received the first alert about a mysterious cluster of pneumonia cases in China on New Year's Eve.

Trudeau is defending his government against accusations it didn't act fast enough to warn Canadians about the danger COVID-19 posed to their health and the economy.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is accused of downplaying the danger of the novel coronavirus while privately telling journalist Bob Woodward in early February, during an interview for his book, he knew it was much worse than the flu.

"Every step of the way, we were informed by our experts as to how to keep Canadians safe — what needed to be done, what measures would be helpful in continuing to support Canadians as we were aware of this potential," Trudeau said Friday during a news conference in Gogama, Ont.

"But as people know, we were very much learning on the way as we responded.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

September 10, 2020 - 7981 votes
Should you be able to pay for faster access to surgery?

Yes: 4871
No: 2717
Unsure: 393

September 9, 2020 - 9206 votes
Should statues of politicians who pushed racist policies be taken down?

Yes: 2120
No: 6454
Unsure: 632

September 8, 2020 - 13833 votes
Do you support BC's ordered closure of nightclubs due to the pandemic?

Yes: 11323
No: 2112
Unsure: 398

September 5, 2020 - 6347 votes
Is Canada doing enough to lower GHG emissions?

Yes: 3311
No: 2272
Unsure: 764

September 3, 2020 - 5638 votes
What should your local school district spend its federal COVID-19 funding on?

Smaller classes (more teachers): 2404
More janitors: 392
Remote learning: 1370
Cleaning equipment: 280
More bus routes: 115
PPE (masks, sanitizer): 381
Other: 236
Unsure: 460



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


160308
162393
161715