162114

Should you be able to pay for faster access to surgery?

Poll: private surgery clinics

Castanet Staff - | Story: 310290

B.C. Supreme Court has upheld restrictions on public and private practice by doctors and private health insurance, handing a win to the B.C. government.

Vancouver orthopaedic surgeon Brian Day and his Cambie Surgery Centre championed the constitutional challenge against B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act, leading to the Sept. 10 decision after years of court cases.

What Justice John Steeves ruled, however, further validates Canada’s universal public health care system.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix described that system as “a cornerstone of our identity in B.C., a cornerstone of our identity in all of Canada.”

Day and other plaintiffs asserted the Medicare Protection Act violated their Charter of Rights and Freedom rights regarding equality and life, liberty and security of the person.

The plaintiffs said it’s unconstitutional to prevent patients from accessing private medically necessary healthcare, including private surgeries, when unable to access timely care in the public system.

Steeves said the section targeted in the complaint exists “to preserve and ensure the sustainability of a universal public healthcare system that ensures access to necessary medical care is based on need and not on an individual’s ability to pay.”

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

September 9, 2020 - 9206 votes
Should statues of politicians who pushed racist policies be taken down?

Yes: 2120
No: 6454
Unsure: 632

September 8, 2020 - 13833 votes
Do you support BC's ordered closure of nightclubs due to the pandemic?

Yes: 11323
No: 2112
Unsure: 398

September 5, 2020 - 6347 votes
Is Canada doing enough to lower GHG emissions?

Yes: 3311
No: 2272
Unsure: 764

September 3, 2020 - 5638 votes
What should your local school district spend its federal COVID-19 funding on?

Smaller classes (more teachers): 2404
More janitors: 392
Remote learning: 1370
Cleaning equipment: 280
More bus routes: 115
PPE (masks, sanitizer): 381
Other: 236
Unsure: 460

September 2, 2020 - 8204 votes
Should Julie Payette be replaced as Governor General?

Yes: 6168
No: 902
Unsure: 1134



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


160972
162393
161910