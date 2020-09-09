162114
148426

Should statues of politicians who pushed racist policies be taken down?

Poll: taking down statues

Castanet Staff - | Story: 310183

A new survey suggests that while Canadians are divided over removing monuments to politicians who harboured racist views or pushed racist policies, many oppose the "spontaneous" toppling of statues of Canada's first prime minister, John A. Macdonald.

The online poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies follows the controversial tearing down and vandalism of a Macdonald statue in Montreal last month by activists angry over his anti-Indigenous views and policies.

The incident, which was condemned by political leaders of various stripes, occurred during an anti-racism protest Aug. 30. Video showed a group of activists chanting and cheering as the statue was pulled to the ground before its head snapped off.

The episode represented the latest chapter in a growing debate about what to do with such statues, given Macdonald's legacy as an architect of both Canada and the country's residential school system, where thousands of children suffered abuse, or even death, during efforts to stamp out Indigenous culture.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

September 5, 2020 - 6347 votes
Is Canada doing enough to lower GHG emissions?

Yes: 3311
No: 2272
Unsure: 764

September 3, 2020 - 5638 votes
What should your local school district spend its federal COVID-19 funding on?

Smaller classes (more teachers): 2404
More janitors: 392
Remote learning: 1370
Cleaning equipment: 280
More bus routes: 115
PPE (masks, sanitizer): 381
Other: 236
Unsure: 460

September 2, 2020 - 8204 votes
Should Julie Payette be replaced as Governor General?

Yes: 6168
No: 902
Unsure: 1134

September 1, 2020 - 11303 votes
Will you get a coronavirus vaccine?

Yes: 5435
No: 4102
Unsure: 1766

August 31, 2020 - 6755 votes
Should cities set aside some roads for pedestrians only in the summer?

Yes: 3391
No: 2949
Unsure: 415



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162436
161098
162393
161944