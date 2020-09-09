Should statues of politicians who pushed racist policies be taken down?

Photo: The Canadian Press

A new survey suggests that while Canadians are divided over removing monuments to politicians who harboured racist views or pushed racist policies, many oppose the "spontaneous" toppling of statues of Canada's first prime minister, John A. Macdonald.

The online poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies follows the controversial tearing down and vandalism of a Macdonald statue in Montreal last month by activists angry over his anti-Indigenous views and policies.

The incident, which was condemned by political leaders of various stripes, occurred during an anti-racism protest Aug. 30. Video showed a group of activists chanting and cheering as the statue was pulled to the ground before its head snapped off.

The episode represented the latest chapter in a growing debate about what to do with such statues, given Macdonald's legacy as an architect of both Canada and the country's residential school system, where thousands of children suffered abuse, or even death, during efforts to stamp out Indigenous culture.

