Do you support the BC's ordered closure of nightclubs due to the pandemic?

All nightclubs and banquet halls were ordered to close by Dr. Bonnie Henry Tuesday, but what exactly qualifies as a nightclub under the order? It's not as cut and dry as it might seem.

When pressed on the matter during the COVID-19 press conference Tuesday, Dr. Henry said "it's complicated."

“Those who are nightclubs know who they are and our public health inspectors are aware of who they are as well," she said.

"Some nightclubs have taken this to heart earlier on when they had outbreaks and they have pivoted their business model to be more like a restaurant, and those are able to stay open. So I can't give you an exact description, but it's really those venues that sole purpose is really entertainment and drinking and they have limited food options.”

Kelowna's Liquid Zoo and Gotham Nightclub have been in operation for much of the summer.

