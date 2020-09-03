161795
What should your local school district spend its federal COVID-19 funding on?

Poll: pandemic school funds

Each school district within B.C. will determine just how it will spend a portion of more than $242 million allocated by the federal government for COVID-19 safety measures.

The funding is on top of more than $45 million provided by the provincial government for health and safety measures for students and staff as schools get ready to reopen next Thursday.

In making the funding official Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Rob Fleming stated each district in the province would receive money based on a per-student formula, but didn't get into specifics as to what that would mean for each district.

However, he did say districts could use the money based on their specific needs and priorities.

"As we all know, B.C. is a diverse province. There isn't a one-size fits all approach to how districts and independent schools will implement their K-12 restart plans," said Fleming.

