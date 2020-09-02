162114
Should Julie Payette be replaced as Governor General?

Poll: a new Gov. General?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come to the defence of embattled Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, saying Canada has an "excellent" representative for the Queen and that now is not the time to replace the former astronaut.

The comments follow allegations that employees in Payette's office at Rideau Hall have been subject to workplace harassment as well as reports of her having incurred a variety of extraordinary costs since she was named Governor General.

Asked about replacing Payette while appearing on RED FM's The Harjinder Thind Show in Vancouver, Trudeau said: "We have an excellent Governor General right now, and I think on top of the COVID crisis, nobody's looking at any constitutional crises."

The prime minister noted the federal government has hired a consulting firm to investigate the reports of a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall, but added when it comes to replacing Payette, "that's not something we are contemplating right now."

Previous Polls

September 1, 2020 - 11303 votes
Will you get a coronavirus vaccine?

Yes: 5435
No: 4102
Unsure: 1766

August 31, 2020 - 6755 votes
Should cities set aside some roads for pedestrians only in the summer?

Yes: 3391
No: 2949
Unsure: 415

August 29, 2020 - 9055 votes
Should schools provide the option for remote learning in the fall?

Yes: 6762
No: 1793
Unsure: 500

August 27, 2020 - 7504 votes
What should members of the Canadian Navy be referred to as?

Sailor: 4559
Seaman: 2585
Other: 360

August 26, 2020 - 8444 votes
Do your support the NBA players' boycott of games Wednesday?

Yes: 3736
No: 4132
Unsure: 576



