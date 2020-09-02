Should Julie Payette be replaced as Governor General?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come to the defence of embattled Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, saying Canada has an "excellent" representative for the Queen and that now is not the time to replace the former astronaut.

The comments follow allegations that employees in Payette's office at Rideau Hall have been subject to workplace harassment as well as reports of her having incurred a variety of extraordinary costs since she was named Governor General.

Asked about replacing Payette while appearing on RED FM's The Harjinder Thind Show in Vancouver, Trudeau said: "We have an excellent Governor General right now, and I think on top of the COVID crisis, nobody's looking at any constitutional crises."

The prime minister noted the federal government has hired a consulting firm to investigate the reports of a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall, but added when it comes to replacing Payette, "that's not something we are contemplating right now."

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]