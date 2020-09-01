160553
Will you get a coronavirus vaccine?

Poll: COVID-19 vaccine

Canadians will need to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in large numbers to finally corral COVID-19 before life can return to a semblance of its pre-pandemic state, Canada's top public health officers said Tuesday.

"Widespread vaccine uptake is the best shot Canadians have in regaining some of what we've lost and returning to things that we cherish — things like holding family and friends closely, having community events and living our lives without the fear of contracting the disease," said Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's chief medical officer.

Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, offered that assessment one day after the Trudeau government announced the latest instalment in its plan to pre-buy tens of millions of doses of potential vaccines, signing deals with two American firms.

The newest deals will allow Canada to buy as many as 76 million doses of a vaccine candidate from Maryland-based biotech company Novavax, and up to 38 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical company Janssen Inc.

Last month, the government signed similar deals with U.S. companies Pfizer and Moderna that would give Canada access to up to 76 million more doses.

