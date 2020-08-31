Should cities set aside some roads for pedestrians only in the summer?
Poll: pedestrian-only roads
The new-summer look Bernard Avenue of pedestrian-friendly patios has been in place for over two months.
Residents and tourists were able to experience what Downtown Kelowna had to offer despite the global pandemic.
But with the season winding down Castanet hit the streets to see if you liked the new initiative and if you’d like to see it again.
The pilot project is set to wrap-up on Labour day giving the public seven more days to experience the semi-closed off Bernard Avenue.
Did you like the change, do you want it to come back? Let us know by emailing [email protected]
