Should schools provide the option for remote learning in the fall?

Poll: remote learning?

The parent of a Grade 11 student at Kelowna Secondary believes the Central Okanagan School District should make remote learning an option for the coming school year.

Adam Romano says he believes the return to school plan laid out this week by the district is not safe, and believes parents and students should have the option of remote learning.

Romano says he has spoken with both trustees and the district superintendent, who indicate parents are not contacting them, therefore they don't believe remote learning is needed, or wanted.

He says he has spoken with parents, and believes it is needed, and wanted.

"The plan they have introduced now, in my opinion, and most parents opinion, is not safe," he told Castanet News.

"You are sticking 30 kids in a classroom in high school, no social distancing, no mandatory masks. They are going to then interact with students who are not in their learning group as soon as they leave the school grounds.

"You are going to have basically not a group of 30, but you are going to have hundreds of kids that are going to be intertwined, and they are going to be bringing it home to multi-generational families, parents or siblings who are at high risk. Let's face it, kids are going to get sick and people are going to die."

