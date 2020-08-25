Should events/gatherings of more than 50 people be allowed in BC?

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

There is "no opportunity" in provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's mind for the limit of 50 people at events and gatherings to change anytime soon.

During Monday's press conference, Henry confirmed her team has received calls for reconsideration of the limit at gatherings, particularly from banquet halls and event-hosting facilities.

It follows the issuance of warnings and fines over the weekend to Surrey businesses for repeatedly breaking the province's COVID-19 health orders.

"We do know, and we've seen this, that there are situations where we know this virus is now being transmitted, and repeatedly.

"This is an unfortunate but necessary step to make sure those small number of people who are breaking the rules, despite being warned, despite putting people at risk, particularly in our own communities, our own families, that we have some tools we can use to support enforcement as well, so I think it's the right thing to do."

