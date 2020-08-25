160553
158849

Should events/gatherings of more than 50 people be allowed in BC?

Poll: pandemic restrictions

Castanet Staff - | Story: 308935

There is "no opportunity" in provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's mind for the limit of 50 people at events and gatherings to change anytime soon. 

During Monday's press conference, Henry confirmed her team has received calls for reconsideration of the limit at gatherings, particularly from banquet halls and event-hosting facilities. 

It follows the issuance of warnings and fines over the weekend to Surrey businesses for repeatedly breaking the province's COVID-19 health orders. 

"We do know, and we've seen this, that there are situations where we know this virus is now being transmitted, and repeatedly.

"This is an unfortunate but necessary step to make sure those small number of people who are breaking the rules, despite being warned, despite putting people at risk, particularly in our own communities, our own families, that we have some tools we can use to support enforcement as well, so I think it's the right thing to do." 

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


Previous Polls

August 24, 2020 - 9535 votes
If a federal election were held tomorrow, how would you vote?

Liberal: 2278
Conservative: 5673
NDP: 730
Green: 364
Other: 490

August 22, 2020 - 11036 votes
Do you support penalizing organizers and hosts of large events?

Yes: 9217
No: 1598
Unsure: 221

August 20, 2020 - 6976 votes
Should simple possession of small amounts of drugs be prosecuted?

Yes: 2647
No: 3840
Unsure: 489

August 19, 2020 - 9254 votes
Should BC go ahead with the restart of classes in Sept.?

Yes: 4225
No: 3907
Unsure: 1122

August 17, 2020 - 8703 votes
The CFL killed its season today. Will you miss it?

Yes: 2674
No: 5832
Unsure: 197



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


161642
158284
158310
160425