If a federal election were held tomorrow, how would you vote?

Poll: federal politics

Castanet Staff - | Story: 308812

It took Erin O'Toole less than 12 hours to go from winning the Conservative leadership race early Monday to taking his seat behind the boss's desk in the Official Opposition office, moving swiftly to begin building a team to guide his party in the months ahead.

O'Toole's first order of business was setting in motion staffing changes. That is likely to involve bringing in some of his campaign team to oversee operations and strategy on Parliament Hill, while others take up senior roles within the party.

Next, turning to his 121-member Conservative caucus to pull together the team he'll have around him on the front benches in the House of Commons this fall.

By midday, O'Toole had already spoken to his main rival in Parliament, a call both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office and O'Toole's described as cordial and covered topics both personal and political, including western alienation.

According to a statement from O'Toole, the party wants to see a plan in Trudeau's upcoming throne speech to directly address the issue. That the Tories would advocate for more action from the Liberals on that front was a key ask by Alberta MPs during the leadership campaign.

O'Toole did not speak to the media Monday, but will hold a news conference Tuesday to outline some of his plans.

Read more.

