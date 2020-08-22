161843
Do you support penalizing organizers and hosts of large events?

Poll: penalizing parties

The provincial government says it is enabling police and other "provincial enforcement officers" to issue $2,000 penalties to organizers of large events and gatherings, as well as $200 tickets to individuals who refuse to leave parties or follow safe operating plans at places like restaurants. 

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the measures Friday, explaining many of the recent coronavirus cases in B.C. have been linked to private indoor house parties. 

“There is a small minority of selfish individuals across the province who are disregarding the public health measures in place,” Farnworth said. 

“Enough is enough,” he added.

The $2,000 tickets will be issued to organizers of events or owners of properties that facilitate large gatherings of more than 50 people. Not keeping a list and contact information of event attendees, or hosting more than five guests in a vacation rental will also incur the $2,000 fine.

