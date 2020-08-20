Should simple possession of small amounts of drugs be prosecuted?

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Liberal government is taking steps toward promised changes to federal drug policy and looking at how to reduce opioid-related deaths during the pandemic.

Ottawa launched a national consultation on supervised-consumption sites this week, seeking comments from a variety of Canadians, including those who operate the sites and those who use them.

"The evidence shows us that supervised-consumption sites and services save lives and can provide people who use drugs with access to health and social services and treatment," federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement Thursday.

"As we see the COVID-19 outbreak worsening the situation for Canadians struggling with substance use disorders, it is more important than ever to ensure support is available. The feedback we are gathering from communities across Canada will help us to better understand how we can continue to help Canadians and save lives."

