Should BC push ahead with the restart of classes in Sept.?

The teachers’ union says its biggest concerns – density in classrooms, physical distancing and masks – have not been addressed in B.C.'s back-to-school plan, and they are asking for more remote learning.
The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases makes them worry that “the government has not done enough to ensure teachers, students and their families are safe,” BC Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring stated in a press release Wednesday morning.
“B.C. should be pursuing a remote learning model that would allow for in-class and remote learning, especially for medically complex children,” Mooring added. “It’s important that this option maintains students’ connection to their local school.”
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]